France is sinking ever deeper into political and social instability; yet, beyond the street protests and economic hardships, a far greater problem looms: the mounting risk of a debt crisis that could affect the entire European Union.

Maxim Chirkov, Associate Professor in the Department of Economic Policy and Economic Measurement at the State University of Management (Russia):

"France’s political system is facing severe difficulties; the country is effectively governed by a minority administration and is lurching from one social crisis to the next. The events currently unfolding on the streets—not only in Paris but in many French cities—are deeply alarming. This concern is felt not just by the French citizens themselves, who are bearing the full brunt of economic woes—such as rising prices and a deteriorating social landscape—but across the globe. European countries are hurtling toward a large-scale economic crisis. However, this crisis will be of a different nature than those we have witnessed in the past. By all indications, it will be a debt crisis, as Western nations—European countries in particular—are currently lagging behind in terms of economic growth, and the risks there have increased incredibly."