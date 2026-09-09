Recent NATO exercises in the EU and the development of long-range drones make it clear: the alliance is preparing for military action.

Sergey Chuev, political scientist and department head at the State University of Management (Russia):

"If we look closely at the plans of the current generation of European leaders, we see they are banking on an even hotter phase of the conflict with Russia. In fact, official documents for the 2029–2030 period outline an armed conflict with the Russian Federation and its allies. Why are they doing this? If you examine the debt levels of European states, you see staggering figures—each European country is saddled with 4–6 trillion euros in debt. It is impossible to pay off these debts, so Europeans are keen to maintain their current standard of living. They believe that a military defeat of Russia and the plundering of its resources will help them sustain their current living standards for another 10 to 30 years. It is a mad scenario—one that will lead to catastrophe for Europe."