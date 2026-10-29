European countries supported Ukraine so generously that they have faced the limit of their capabilities. This opinion was shared by former people’s deputy of the Rada of Ukraine Spiridon Kilinkarov.

Spiridon Kilinkarov, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the V–VII convocations:

“There will be no fair system of mobilization. They do not have such a task. There is the task of maximally using the new legislation that they intend to write exclusively in the interests of the financial-industrial groups that are at the top of the pyramid of power — persons close to Zelensky and his entourage. And further — this is already all accompanying: to fulfill their obligations to Western partners and to receive additional financing for the continuation of the war. They have big problems with financing, judging by how the European Union is appealing to non-members of the EU (Britain, Norway and Japan) so that they find for Ukraine the necessary 70 billion for the continuation of the conflict in 2027. The capabilities of the European Union itself are already limited to a significant degree. They do not have the possibility of continuing to finance Ukraine in the same volumes. Paris and Milan are burning for them, they have problems with energy, fuel prices are rising.”