Europe is our common home, and attempts to exclude Russia from the future security architecture will lead nowhere. At the same time, the inclusion of Europeans in the talks on Ukraine is progress in itself. The main points that Alexander Lukashenko voiced in an interview with the French magazine Le Point are currently being actively discussed by foreign analysts.

Valery Dvoinikov, political scientist, publicist, and Chairman of the Peter the Great Foundation (Belgium):

"As a political scientist, I completely agree with the opinion of Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko, President of Belarus. Theoretically, the European architecture cannot and should not exist without the Russian Federation. It is a single continent. And, of course, Russia can greatly assist the European security system, which cannot exist without NATO. The position of the Belarusian President, Mr. Lukashenko, regarding European participation in the negotiations is a very good thing. Why? The inclusion of Europeans and their involvement in these talks can change the situation on the front lines and in practice."