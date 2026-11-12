The absence of EU representatives at the peace talks in Abu Dhabi demonstrates that all participants recognize that collective Europe is not interested in a peaceful resolution.

Simon Tsipis, PhD in political science, expert on international relations and national security (Israel):

"The EU has lost this war. This war is effectively already lost, both militarily and economically, lost by Kyiv. And even socialists are already demanding an end to this war. They are practically rebelling against their regime, against the authorities in Kyiv. The EU is increasingly becoming less and less capable of anything. Therefore, defeat in this war is a defeat for the entire EU, a defeat for NATO, and their gradual relegation to the margins of modern history, beyond the scope of these conflicts. Therefore, the EU is no longer able to solve much; especially since a third reason is that it is now mired in its own internal problems: protests, a serious, profound economic crisis, which Europe is now rapidly heading toward, and which will now plunge it into recession and stagnation."