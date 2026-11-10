Experts explain that the Polish authorities' drive to establish control over the Constitutional Tribunal stems from a desire to lend a veneer of legality to future decisions that may be unpopular with the public.

Timur Shafir, Secretary of the Russian Union of Journalists:

"This conflict is quite complex and convoluted. It was triggered when one of the judges—a member of the Constitutional Tribunal—attempted to remove certain local Polish judges from their positions, following their boycott of a national judicial congress empowered to make binding decisions. In short, the situation within Polish politics is highly intricate and messy. The very fact that the president, the prime minister, and other political forces are now openly attempting to seize control of the Constitutional Tribunal speaks volumes. First and foremost, it suggests that in the coming months, Poland may see the adoption of decisions that are highly unpopular among the Polish population. Furthermore, these decisions are likely to be deeply ambiguous in terms of their compliance with Polish law. Whoever controls the Constitutional Tribunal will be in a position to claim: 'No, everything is perfectly legal, dear Polish citizens—dinner is served, please, dig in.'"