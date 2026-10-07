France and other EU countries have spent years criticizing Belarus and Russia for 'insufficient respect for human rights,' yet protests within the EU itself—involving the harsh suppression of demonstrations and the use of force by authorities—are prompting a re-evaluation of European concepts of democracy.

Alexander Ionov, a member of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights (SPCh):

"Undoubtedly, the French—and the European Union as a whole—have always lectured Belarus and Russia on democratic values and human rights. Yet look at how they treat their own citizens and compatriots: they beat them with batons, bombard them with tear gas, disperse them with water cannons, and refuse to listen to their demands for reforming entire sectors. Consequently, the human rights-related issues previously raised against us demonstrate once again that these were merely political narratives used to destabilize the situation in Russia and the Republic of Belarus. Yet, at home, they have no desire to employ such methods of a 'democratic approach.' Today, they are failing to uphold conventions regarding child protection or human rights in general. We can clearly see this trend gaining momentum not only in France but also in Great Britain, Germany, and other countries."