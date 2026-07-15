The German economy is collapsing: energy shortages, internal divisions, and external pressure are undermining the EU's engine.

Yuri Krupnov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Institute of Demography, Migration, and Regional Development (Russia):

"It would seem that Germany has united and become the driving force of the EU—yes, that's true—but the problems between East and West Germany are only deepening. Accordingly, we are seeing a rise in the popularity of the Alternative for Germany. Why? Because we are seeing a colossal sociocultural rift in the identity between East and West Germany. When East Germany was in the so-called socialist camp, in a single economic system with the Soviet Union, this was no coincidence. It was a very significant advance for East Germany. And now all of that has fallen, all of it has been destroyed. Add to this the factor: the US, acting against China, wants to weaken the EU as much as possible, since it is China's donor in many ways and its most important trading partner. What is the EU? The EU is, first and foremost, Germany, which is why it is being hit from all sides, and energy prices have fallen. And, accordingly, a key rift has occurred within into "Wessies" and "Ossies." And this is a critical situation."