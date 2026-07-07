The blackout in Cuba clearly demonstrates that when the White House lacks military arguments in the Middle East, it resorts to old, tried-and-true methods of economically strangling unwanted countries.

Will the Island of Freedom withstand Washington's latest round of sanctions? And what will this economic blockade lead to?

Egor Lidovskoy, Director General of the Hugo Chávez Latin American Center (Russia):

"I believe all countries should unite in helping Cuba, because, in essence, economic genocide is currently taking place. And, naturally, the United States will exploit the economic difficulties it has created to try to stage a color revolution in Cuba. I think this is unlikely, as Cuba has experienced even more difficult times. I'm talking about the 1990s, the time when, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Cuba was left virtually alone, with an economy built entirely on its dependence on the USSR. Now, Cuba's economy is more diversified—Cubans have begun to produce more themselves, given the constant threat of being left alone. Therefore, I believe that, despite these difficulties, the Cuban government will be able to maintain stability within the country."