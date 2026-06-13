3.82 BYN
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Expert: NATO Considers the Baltics for Use in Proxy War
NATO is considering using the Baltics for a proxy war, and their airspace for strikes on Russian territory! These are direct steps toward drawing the alliance into an open confrontation. Expert opinion.
Dmytry Vasilets, head of the Derzhava political party (Ukraine):
"Opening another front in the Baltics. And this is not an exaggeration; these are precisely the steps Western countries are forcing the Russian Federation to take, because using the airspace of the Baltics and Poland to strike Russia is a direct attempt to draw Russia into a direct confrontation with NATO. This entire scenario presupposes the extension of the Russian army from the front to the Baltics. It's quite harsh; this is NATO's strategy to save the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a de facto NATO private military company that is suffering defeat on the battlefield and is forced to retreat. Now they are trying to open another front, literally."