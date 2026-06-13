"Opening another front in the Baltics. And this is not an exaggeration; these are precisely the steps Western countries are forcing the Russian Federation to take, because using the airspace of the Baltics and Poland to strike Russia is a direct attempt to draw Russia into a direct confrontation with NATO. This entire scenario presupposes the extension of the Russian army from the front to the Baltics. It's quite harsh; this is NATO's strategy to save the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a de facto NATO private military company that is suffering defeat on the battlefield and is forced to retreat. Now they are trying to open another front, literally."