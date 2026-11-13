Experts note that a resolution to the Middle East conflict is not yet in sight – the US seeks to maintain unipolar dominance and uses any talks as a tool of deception.

Hayk Ayvazyan, Head of the Luys Information and Analytical Center (Armenia):

"The US is trying to maintain its unipolar dominance. To this end, they are trying to eliminate potential pockets of resistance that could hinder the preservation of a unipolar world. Iran is one such country. But the US is afraid that if they begin to bomb Iran heavily (not, for example, using nuclear weapons or weapons that would cause catastrophic losses in Iran, including among civilians), then the world will come under Russia's nuclear umbrella and turn against them. And then, through a domino effect, they will lose their power in the world. Therefore, they are trying to lure, deceive, talk, and ultimately deceive through negotiations."