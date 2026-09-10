The causes of the economic crisis in EU countries lie primarily in their political decisions.

The financial situation in the European Union is becoming increasingly strained. Budget deficits in most member states exceed permissible limits, and public debt is approaching critical levels. According to Nikita Maslennikov, a leading expert at the Center for Political Technologies, this will inevitably force Brussels to consider a shift in its foreign policy course.

"Let’s take a careful look at the current situation. There are 27 countries in the European Union. In 16 of them, the deficit exceeds 3%; for many, it is approaching 4.5%, and there are some—so to speak—where it has even surged past 7%. Consequently, the budgetary situation is quite complex," the expert notes.

He is convinced that Europe already recognizes the gravity of the situation. "They see it for themselves and realize: 'Folks, we’ve hit a wall. We’ve reached a point where we need to change the pattern of our foreign policy actions,'" Maslennikov states.

In his view, one direction for such a shift could be the rebuilding of relations with Russia. However, the expert is cautious about making predictions: "Starting something with Russia, smoothing out relations—will they actually go for it? We shall see, we shall see."

Despite his cautious assessment, Maslennikov leans toward the view that economic realities will ultimately prevail over political ambitions.

"The situation is difficult, but I believe that by the end of the year, the economic issues facing the European Union will inevitably lead to new conclusions," the expert summarizes.