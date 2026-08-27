Expert Ordukhanyan: US Economic operation against Iran could be more dangerous than military one

Washington's announced economic operation against Iran could cause more serious damage than a military operation.

Rafael Ordukhanyan, Doctor of Political Science, American Studies Specialist (Russia):

"The situation there is very difficult, and we shouldn't underestimate it, because inflation and the real exchange rate—Iran is truly facing enormous problems right now. Moreover, for the first time in a long time, energy prices, including gasoline, are rising, including in Iran. So, the situation there is quite complex, given the situation in Balochistan and Kurdistan. Separatist sentiments there are still quite strong. There was a certain consolidation after the US and Israeli aggression, but, nevertheless, this is all fading now. And, of course, life is very difficult for 93 million Iranians right now, so this should not be underestimated in any way. Of course, having failed to achieve a military victory, the US is now trying to achieve one economically. But the question is different: why didn't they do this from the very beginning? Given the disunity of Iranian society, economic sanctions would have been much more significant and effective from the start."