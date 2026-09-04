Ordinary residents of the Baltic States should worry about how to feed themselves. Despite everything, the authorities continue their militaristic path. And the construction of a Latvian line of defense along the Belarusian border logically fits into the militarization of Europe.

However, experts reckon this is nothing more than an attempt to conceal internal problems, while shaping the public's perception of Belarus as the aggressor.

Ruslan Pankratov, political scientist (Russia):

"The incredibly artificially inflated hysteria about Belarus posing a military threat and Russia being on the verge of attacking them is good business. They [the Baltic States – editor's note] constantly proclaim from every platform that they are the leading experts on Belarus and Russia, that they are located in the border region, and therefore, they are an outpost. This is pure psychology: none of them will point out that there are enormous failures in the economy, entrepreneurship, and the social sphere, and that healthcare is simply on its last legs. Everything needs to be justified, and how wonderful it is to say that these are all external threats, and that we are preparing for war."