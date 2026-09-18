Military exercises involving over 4,000 troops will take place in Lithuania in September. NATO allies will also participate.

Andrey Starikov, Editor-in-Chief of the Baltnews news agency:

"Exercises in the Baltic States have become the main driver of their economies. It is the only activity left. The specific exercises—their scenarios, composition, participants, the military hardware used, or the countries involved—are not what matters most here. All of that is secondary; it is merely background noise that we witness constantly. One set of exercises follows another. The scenarios are usually formulaic: an attack by Russia or Belarus. They concoct scenarios that seem far removed from reality. Yet, reading between the lines reveals what they are preparing for. They are preparing to go to war with us. They constitute NATO’s eastern flank—that is how they have positioned themselves. They have been at this for years. They have become a giant NATO testing ground."