Expert: U.S. Needs Talks with Iran Only to Buy Time and Deceive

Experts consider that a compromise between the United States and Iran in the near term is unlikely. In their opinion, Washington will use negotiations only as an instrument of pressure on Tehran.

Hayk Ayvazyan, head of the Luys Information and Analytical Center (Armenia):

“The problem is that the United States today is fighting in order to preserve its world dominance. And on this path all those countries that in one way or another resist this, the United States tries to punish, to put on their knees, and so on. The negotiations that the United States tries to initiate — experience has shown that this is done mainly in order to talk it to death and in the end to deceive. That is, to force the opposite side to go to concessions in exchange for some promises, and then, as people say, simply to dump them. In this the United States are simply masters, especially Trump, who is called the ‘master of deals.’ And what is a deal? A deal is when something is agreed, but for some of the sides, that is the United States, there are in general no problems simply in deceiving the other side.”