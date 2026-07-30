The United States is heading toward a political crisis, which will culminate in the midterm congressional elections this fall. This is the opinion of Dmitry Yezhov, political scientist and associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.

Dmitry Yezhov:

"The United States is primarily facing a political crisis. And it seems we will see the climax of this political crisis this fall during the midterm congressional elections, because everything is truly very unstable. It's clear that Donald Trump's [US President - ed.] policies are not to everyone's liking. And this is a very telling moment. It's not even so much the election results as the election campaign. It will send a very powerful political signal. Not only for Trump and his team, but also for the American political establishment and society."

He noted that the situation in the energy market is an integral component of this political fiasco that the United States is striving for.

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