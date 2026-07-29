All Trump's decisions are driven solely by financial gain—the introduction of updated tariffs on 60 countries is no exception. Dmitry Yezhov, political scientist and associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, shared his opinion:

"All Trump's decisions are driven by one thing only—financial gain. Trump thinks in terms of transactions. He imposes tariffs, makes decisions regarding certain countries, based on the expectation that the US administration will derive financial benefit from them. This, in fact, is the basis for all Trump's decisions. And some may think these decisions are politically motivated. No, but if there is any political motivation, it is minimal. The main aspect is financial," Dmitry Yezhov noted.