Indeed, this is a sui generis mark of quality; however, it forces a new perspective on the problem as a whole. Everyone remembers how Lithuania accused Belarus of involvement in smuggling: later, the chief customs officer in Vilnius stated that half of the counterfeit cigarettes came from Latvia. Now, it suddenly turns out that a full-flowing stream of counterfeit cigarettes flows from Latvia to Lithuania and then spreads throughout Europe, with no any connection to Belarus.