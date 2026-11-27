Maximum security, support and personal attention for every individual. A humanitarian mission to reunite families is taking place in Belarus.

Customs and border controls have already been completed between the Novaya Guta and Novye Yarylovichi crossing points on the Ukrainian side, and the people are now ready to set off for their homeland.

Twenty-three people will return to Russia and twenty to Ukraine. Most of them are elderly; some have limited mobility and, for various reasons, have been unable to make their way home independently since the start of the special military operation.

They need the help of their loved ones. In the conditions in which they found themselves, it was simply not possible to provide that care fully. Of course, having family nearby helps people recover much faster. All of them are awaited — both in Ukraine and in Russia.

Ruth Hetherington, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mission in Belarus:

“The ICRC, in coordination with the state authorities, assists civilians to cross the border safely in both directions. This operation is one of many that we carry out regularly to help people reunite with their relatives, no matter which side of the front line they are on. Since 2022, under this programme we have assisted more than 2,000 people. In terms of scale, today’s operation has become the largest of all those we have conducted since 2022.”

Medical staff have examined the people and provided first aid where necessary. Everyone has been supplied with food by the Belarusian side, because the journey ahead is neither short nor quick. Yet they are already travelling with a sense of relief, knowing that they will soon be home.

More than 70 humanitarian mission exchanges have taken place on Belarusian territory. Each time the numbers vary — from the largest prisoner-of-war exchange of 1,000 for 1,000, to exchanges of 15 for 15, and to humanitarian missions such as this one to return people home.

In this process Belarus is not merely an organiser but a direct participant. The country does not divide people into “ours” and “theirs”; it helps everyone.