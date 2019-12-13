FAO warned that 2022 would be a year of catastrophic hunger. The post-Soviet economy, armed conflicts, sanctions... The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization was not very optimistic international body even in more peaceful times. Now it is telling really gloomy things.

Almost 50 nations are dependent on Russia and Ukraine for over 30 percent of their wheat import needs. 35 countries depend on the two countries for most of their wheat import needs. The issue of potassic fertilizers is also acute. If we don't find replacements for the major suppliers of all these things, we are going to face a huge leap in food prices. The crisis represents a challenge for many countries, especially for low-income countries.

At least 38 nations will face a catastrophic famine. 44 million people will be affected at the very least. Syria, Yemen, central African countries, Afghanistan will be effected by the global crisis in the first place.

If the countries we import food from face a challenge, we face a challenge. There is war between Russia and Ukraine, so we are affected. Our economy is deteriorating, food prices are increasing day by day. There is a high increase in prices of oil and wheat. There is a huge difference in prices. Masihullah, a resident of Afghanistan

Ordinary Greeks experience the consequences of Europe's sanctions rhetoric! You could see queues in the grocery stores in different parts of Athens throughout the weekend. People are trying to buy up everything they need en masse because of rising food prices. However, not everyone manages to stock up. Stores have imposed restrictions: no more than three kg of flour and two bottles of sunflower oil at a time.

All prices have gone up. It's a complete mess. You can't buy what you need because some shelves are empty.

I wasn't allowed to buy as much flour as I wanted. They said not more than three kg per customer.I had two bottles of oil in my basket, but was only allowed to take one. I was told that is the law now. I wonder, what kind of law this is. A resident of Athens

The problem of food activity has become systemic. In places where there is still enough food on the shelves, they face a different kind of challenge. In Italy, for example, almost hundreds of food companies are in danger of being shut down. The sanctions boomerang hit far and hard. Fertilizers went up by 170%, the feed for livestock rose by 90%. Already now the costs of farmers exceed their income. About 11% of the agricultural enterprises in Italy have ceased their activities. And a new round of the fuel crisis is on the doorstep. German politicians are increasingly suggesting that German citizens should have their ears frozen off just to spite Russia.

The minister is seriously suggesting that Germans should freeze.

15 degrees! 15 degrees in winter can be survived in a sweater. No one is going to die from this! Peter Hauck, Minister of Rural Affairs and Consumer Protection of Baden-Württemberg

And in Norway, the public struggle against the Kremlin has led to an increase in unemployment. In particular, the activities of the shipyard bordering Russia are in jeopardy. The big Russian fishing trawlers used to come here for repairs. But now all of the company's employees are at risk of being fired. As the shipyard owner explained it, customers from Russia are no longer able to pay for the company's services, because some banks were disconnected from SWIFT. And there are practically no other orders. In the pessimistic scenarios, a similar picture awaits all areas that previously interacted closely with Moscow.

In the foreseeable future, diesel fuel or gasoline could cost five to six euros per liter in European countries, which would prevent most citizens from using cars. Without this, the great prosperous West is nothing more than an illusion. And people will hold politicians responsible for what is happening. Because there is no common sense in all this struggle or confrontation with Russia. In this case, the major losers will be the middle class and the most affluent population brackets in Europe and the United States. If Germany's economy collapses because of these measures, then the rest of Europe will follow. Aika Hammer, economist