Farewell ceremony for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei underway in Iran

A six-day farewell ceremony for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is underway in Iran

A six-day farewell ceremony for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is underway in Iran. The streets of Tehran, closed to traffic, have been filled with mourners since early morning, heading to the Mosalla Mosque, where the coffin containing the deceased is located.

A funeral prayer is scheduled for July 5 at the Mosalla Mosque, and on Monday, July 6, a mourning procession will take place through the main streets of the Iranian capital, with residents from all over Iran participating. The final ceremony and burial will take place in Mashhad on Wednesday, July 8.

In addition to official delegations and public groups from nearly 100 countries, eight heads of state and 12 parliamentary speakers are participating in the memorial events. Among those who came to pay their respects is Igor Sergienko, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly. Due to the Supreme Leader's funeral, the United States granted Iran a week-long recess in negotiations.