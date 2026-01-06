Farmers block central Paris with tractors

French farmers have blocked central Paris with tractors – their equipment is parked under the Eiffel Tower, at the Arc de Triomphe, and even near the Louvre.

And that's not all! Thousands of farmers from all over France have set a course for the capital and intend to block all major roads. Lyon is also under siege. There, people have pitched tents and vowed to stay as long as necessary.

Farmers are outraged by the government's actions to combat the cattle epidemic. Farmers are suffering huge losses and losing their livelihoods.