Farmers block central Paris with tractors
French farmers have blocked central Paris with tractors – their equipment is parked under the Eiffel Tower, at the Arc de Triomphe, and even near the Louvre.
And that's not all! Thousands of farmers from all over France have set a course for the capital and intend to block all major roads. Lyon is also under siege. There, people have pitched tents and vowed to stay as long as necessary.
Farmers are outraged by the government's actions to combat the cattle epidemic. Farmers are suffering huge losses and losing their livelihoods.
Protesters are also unhappy with the trade agreement between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur. They believe it could flood France with cheap food imports. A vote on the agreement is expected on Friday.