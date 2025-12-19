Farmers in Europe revolt against EU decisions

European farmers are revolting against EU decisions. They are primarily dissatisfied with the upcoming ratification of a major free trade agreement with Mercosur countries.

Farmers fear that the common market with South American countries will undermine their livelihoods.

In Madrid, hundreds of people gathered outside the EU delegation, demanding fair prices. In France, farmers protested outside Macron's home and blocked the border with Spain. In Greece, farmers are blocking roads and ports.