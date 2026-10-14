A massive deception by the Polish authorities: journalists from the Onet news portal discovered that, instead of the planned 500 km of the Eastern Shield fortifications, at most 15 km have actually been built at the border.

When asked "where is the rest?", the Polish Ministry of National Defense replied that the concrete "dragon's teeth" would remain in storage for now and could be "quickly deployed" in the event of war.

There is no explanation as to why other types of work were not carried out. It is a clear-cut case of the Polish authorities siphoning off state funds.