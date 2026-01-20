Fear of Neighbor: Canada Prepares for Hypothetical US Invasion

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/16474c50-a1e4-4ed4-9370-c835a8c7c399/conversions/be339dbc-3c71-4bdf-bb43-0d9649232a61-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/16474c50-a1e4-4ed4-9370-c835a8c7c399/conversions/be339dbc-3c71-4bdf-bb43-0d9649232a61-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/16474c50-a1e4-4ed4-9370-c835a8c7c399/conversions/be339dbc-3c71-4bdf-bb43-0d9649232a61-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/16474c50-a1e4-4ed4-9370-c835a8c7c399/conversions/be339dbc-3c71-4bdf-bb43-0d9649232a61-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Canada seriously fears it could be next in Trump's plans to change the global order. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ottawa is raising the possibility that the American leader might decide to violate their sovereignty.

The Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail notes the end of the two countries' partnership within the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). This, according to the newspaper, raises the possibility of an American invasion of the neighboring country. In such a scenario, Canada could call on France and the United Kingdom for defense. This could potentially become a topic of discussion between the leaders of these countries in Davos.