Fear of Neighbor: Canada Prepares for Hypothetical US Invasion
Canada seriously fears it could be next in Trump's plans to change the global order. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ottawa is raising the possibility that the American leader might decide to violate their sovereignty.
The Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail notes the end of the two countries' partnership within the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). This, according to the newspaper, raises the possibility of an American invasion of the neighboring country. In such a scenario, Canada could call on France and the United Kingdom for defense. This could potentially become a topic of discussion between the leaders of these countries in Davos.
It was previously reported that Ottawa had developed a model for a hypothetical US attack. In the event of an invasion from the south, American forces could seize Canada's strategic positions on land and sea within two days. Therefore, the Canadian military is considering guerrilla tactics.