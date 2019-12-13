3.40 RUB
3.40 USD
3.59 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia appeal to international community
The Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia addressed the international community with a request to raise the issue of the inviolability of places of worship during military conflicts. The reason was leaked information that Ukrainian soldiers were using a synagogue in Uman as a place of headquarters and storage of weapons. Ukraine's ambiguous actions toward Jews ceased to surprise long ago.
In 2020, Kiev refused to let thousands of Hasidic pilgrims through, citing the epidemic situation. At that time, believers were going to the holy sites in Uman. But they did not see any understanding from the Ukrainian leadership. More than a thousand people including about 300 children had to stay on the neutral territory for several days. In those days, Belarus provided the pilgrims with the basic necessities. Against this background, Zelensky's speculations on the Jews issue today is great cynicism.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia will gather to address most important issues
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All