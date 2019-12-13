The Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia addressed the international community with a request to raise the issue of the inviolability of places of worship during military conflicts. The reason was leaked information that Ukrainian soldiers were using a synagogue in Uman as a place of headquarters and storage of weapons. Ukraine's ambiguous actions toward Jews ceased to surprise long ago.

In 2020, Kiev refused to let thousands of Hasidic pilgrims through, citing the epidemic situation. At that time, believers were going to the holy sites in Uman. But they did not see any understanding from the Ukrainian leadership. More than a thousand people including about 300 children had to stay on the neutral territory for several days. In those days, Belarus provided the pilgrims with the basic necessities. Against this background, Zelensky's speculations on the Jews issue today is great cynicism.