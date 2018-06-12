Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus to initiate construction of memorial in Kurapaty

The organization will soon contact the authorities of the capital for obtaining an appropriate permit. Also today it became known that more than 11 thousand rubles has been collected for the construction of the memorial complex. The charitable account was opened on the basis of the National Center for Contemporary Arts under the Ministry of Culture. The jury has already chosen three drafts of the memorable sign. In total, 32 concepts were submitted for participation in the competition.

The Federation of Trade Unions has about 4 million members. Since its foundation, it has been engaged in the restoration of military memorials and monuments of the war years.

In particular, the organization took part in large-scale works to restore the Mound of Glory.

Also in Brest, with the participation of the Federation, an updated a monument to the prisoners of the Revira. This is a concentration camp of the times of the Great Patriotic War, where about 15 thousand Soviet soldiers were tortured.