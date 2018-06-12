3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus to initiate construction of memorial in Kurapaty
The organization will soon contact the authorities of the capital for obtaining an appropriate permit. Also today it became known that more than 11 thousand rubles has been collected for the construction of the memorial complex. The charitable account was opened on the basis of the National Center for Contemporary Arts under the Ministry of Culture. The jury has already chosen three drafts of the memorable sign. In total, 32 concepts were submitted for participation in the competition.
The Federation of Trade Unions has about 4 million members. Since its foundation, it has been engaged in the restoration of military memorials and monuments of the war years.
In particular, the organization took part in large-scale works to restore the Mound of Glory.
Also in Brest, with the participation of the Federation, an updated a monument to the prisoners of the Revira. This is a concentration camp of the times of the Great Patriotic War, where about 15 thousand Soviet soldiers were tortured.
Another project is the memorial complex Shaulichi. It built on the place of the village, which 75 years ago repeated the fate of Khatyn. At the initiative of the trade unions, the names of all the dead people were established and symbolic walls with nameplates were built.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All