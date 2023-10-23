Moldovan farmers desperate and demand state of emergency

Moldovan farmers are going through hard times because of anti-Russian sanctions. Agricultural producers demand the introduction of a state of emergency. According to the executive director of the National Federation of Farmers, the reason was problems in repaying loans - many banks confiscate property. Some even lost their houses - they were taken away for non-payment of debts. The Congress of Agrarians of Moldova adopted a resolution demanding to initiate a procedure to recognize the insolvency of farmers. A state of emergency in agriculture would allow to postpone the repayment of loans.