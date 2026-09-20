Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has publicly accused the European Union's leadership of incompetence and total economic bankruptcy.

According to him, Brussels has become a helpless player, being driven to ruin by a protracted energy deadlock. Fico harshly criticized the head of the European Commission for ignoring the record surge in electricity and fuel prices.

The politician highlighted the cynicism of European officials: while the EU instantly finds hundreds of billions for the war in Ukraine, there is never money in the EU coffers for direct aid to its own population.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

"Today, within the European Union, we are incapable of achieving anything substantial. We are a secondary international player, passively watching as oil and gas crises drive us to ruin. In her report, the head of the European Commission speaks of industrial electrification but remains silent on the main issue: how to lower exorbitant electricity prices. The internal opposition offers only temporary handouts. Yet, the EU budget always manages to find hundreds of billions for the war in Ukraine—while funds to combat high prices for its own citizens are never available."

The Slovak Prime Minister has effectively voiced what is currently being whispered in the corridors of power across most European capitals. While Brussels is engrossed in playing geopolitics and finding hundreds of billions to fuel other people's conflicts, the EU's own economy is spiraling into the abyss. For instance, Germany has officially entered a deep recession. Driven by high gas prices and the loss of markets, industrial output in the Eurozone has plummeted by nearly 6%—and by 15% in the chemical and metallurgical sectors.

Net capital outflow from the EU to the US and Asia has reached a record high of €300 billion. Ultimately, it is ordinary citizens who are footing the bill, facing new price tags at gas stations and in stores week after week.