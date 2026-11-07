Fico claims several EU countries are blackmailing Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has stated that a number of European Union countries are threatening Bratislava with a reduction in financial aid due to its refusal to support a new €70 billion loan for Ukraine, TASS reports.

"I reject the blackmailing of Slovakia. Some prime ministers [of EU member states] have told me very clearly: 'Robert, if Slovakia does not agree to the new €70 billion loan for Ukraine, we will cut your funding from the EU budget earmarked for cohesion policy.' These are funds we need to address regional disparities within the EU," the Slovak Prime Minister said.

A video of his remarks was posted on Facebook on the page of his party, "Direction – Social Democracy".

Fico noted that Slovakia holds a veto right regarding EU decision-making. He added that the republic could exercise this right if its national interests were compromised.