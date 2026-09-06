The West's strategy to bring Russia to its knees by supporting Ukraine has failed. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Slovakia. Robert Fico emphasized: "If the Western countries with the greatest influence had not prevented Ukraine from signing the agreement with Russia, which was ready as early as April 2022, the conflict would have ended long ago."

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

"This strategy has completely failed. However, the West still refuses to admit its mistake and continues to add fuel to the fires of war. After all, it's not British, German, or French soldiers who are dying today. The situation is becoming even more dangerous, as further militarization, rising tensions, and the threat of global conflict could become a recipe for political survival for some politicians unable to cope with the economic downturn and the consequences of a misguided migration policy."

At the same time, the Slovak President pointed out that the European Union is not currently in its best shape. Pellegrini is convinced that the union needs to address a number of issues to demonstrate its viability.