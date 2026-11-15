The Prime Minister of Slovakia has advocated for EU participation in negotiations, while opposing a new €70 billion military loan to Ukraine.

Will Europe seek a compromise, or will it persist with a strategy of supporting Kyiv "until the last Ukrainian soldier"? The Prime Minister of Slovakia raised these questions ahead of a new round of talks on a settlement for the conflict in Ukraine. Fico supported the idea of a European delegation joining the negotiations, but set a condition: the objective must be "to achieve peace, not to continue the war."

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

"To avoid any misunderstandings, I have stated—on behalf of the Slovak government—that I support Europe’s participation, but only on the condition that the goal is to achieve peace, rather than to prolong the war. Under these circumstances, I have reiterated that Slovakia will not take part in the planned military loan—or, to be more precise, this 'gift' to Ukraine—because it is not a path toward peace, but merely a path toward further killing."

This follows a demand by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that all EU member states contribute to the financing of Ukraine, including a €70 billion loan. Fico described this as "blackmail" and declared Bratislava’s intention to exercise its right of veto.