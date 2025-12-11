Fico: Slovakia opposes increased military spending for Kiev

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eccd2aee-5f4d-48ce-9b64-adcfeae21dca/conversions/da796762-4c58-49ad-808d-ab6977431456-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eccd2aee-5f4d-48ce-9b64-adcfeae21dca/conversions/da796762-4c58-49ad-808d-ab6977431456-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eccd2aee-5f4d-48ce-9b64-adcfeae21dca/conversions/da796762-4c58-49ad-808d-ab6977431456-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eccd2aee-5f4d-48ce-9b64-adcfeae21dca/conversions/da796762-4c58-49ad-808d-ab6977431456-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Slovakia will not support any decision to further increase military spending on Ukraine at the next European Council meeting, Prime Minister Robert Fico stated.

He said that the conflict in Ukraine has no military solution, and the EU's strategy in this conflict is flawed and inefficient.

Fico has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. He also believes it is necessary to restore relations with Russia and stop spreading Russophobia on the continent.