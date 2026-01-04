Fico: UN in Dire State

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a940b207-6ac4-44ce-bb5e-702c5c8e0457/conversions/398af1ac-cf38-4edb-9d69-4d3ad666e684-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a940b207-6ac4-44ce-bb5e-702c5c8e0457/conversions/398af1ac-cf38-4edb-9d69-4d3ad666e684-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a940b207-6ac4-44ce-bb5e-702c5c8e0457/conversions/398af1ac-cf38-4edb-9d69-4d3ad666e684-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a940b207-6ac4-44ce-bb5e-702c5c8e0457/conversions/398af1ac-cf38-4edb-9d69-4d3ad666e684-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The UN is in a dire state, and the Security Council, without reforms and consistent strengthening of its powers, is completely toothless. This was the statement made by the leader of Slovakia, commenting on the capture of the Venezuelan president.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

"In the case of Venezuela, I have deliberately remained silent. Although we can do nothing, even symbolically, and I have no intention of doing anything shameful, I must unequivocally condemn and reject this latest American oil adventure. Even at the cost of my clear and consistent position, which may temporarily worsen Slovak-American relations politically."

The overall European response to Trump's actions is, predictably, more restrained. Twenty-six EU countries issued a joint statement calling on Washington and Caracas to remain calm and exercise restraint.

They also emphasized the right of the Venezuelan people to independently determine their own future and the need to uphold the principles of international law and the UN Charter. However, Hungary, as an EU member, declined to support the statement. A UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela will take place this evening.