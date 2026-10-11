Slovakia’s prime minister has sharply criticised what he called Brussels’ short-sighted energy policy. He also accused EU political leaders of naivety in light of the diesel deal between Russia and the United States.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

“I warn our pro-American and Russophobic politicians: soon, they may have to fill up at European petrol stations with expensive American diesel fuel of Russian origin. This could happen only in the European Union, with politicians consumed by hatred and unable to understand the realities of the world.”

In a social media post, Fico stressed that the agreement between Moscow and Washington allows the United States to obtain cheap Russian diesel while strengthening Russia’s budget.

Meanwhile, EU countries are left facing diesel prices of €3 per litre and the possibility of shortages. In Fico’s view, the cause is a policy of war, sanctions and moralising.