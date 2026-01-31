A battlefield in the heart of America: how Minneapolis has become the primary front in the internal political crisis, shifting into what many compare to a classic color revolution—inside the United States itself.

Targeting Trump: Why Minneapolis Became the Battlefield between Trump and the Democrats

At first glance, the protests in Minneapolis seem to be a reaction to harsh anti-immigration raids, during which ICE agents shot two protesters over a few weeks. In response, activists began publishing “black books” with ICE officers’ addresses online—a classic tactic of political pressure.

However, the deeper roots go much further. President Donald Trump deliberately targeted Minneapolis, revealing in 2020 a large-scale corruption scheme called Feeding Our Future. A group of 80 Somali individuals colluded with local officials to launder nearly $250 million allocated for child nutrition for low-income families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city, where illegal immigrants feel empowered, became a symbol of systemic corruption under the Democrats.

Democrat Governor Tim Walz openly stated he wouldn’t interfere with protests, framing it as a fight against Trump’s policies. This created a power vacuum, which the federal government sought to fill with Operation Metro Surge—a forceful intervention quickly labeled as repression by Democrats.

Sacred Victims: Democrats’ Use of State Mechanisms Against Trump

A key moment exploited by Democrats was the death of a medic shot by ICE agents. Officially portrayed as a hero helping the injured and following the Hippocratic Oath, later footage showed him engaging in a confrontation with law enforcement, throwing car headlights, and carrying a pistol with multiple magazines. Nevertheless, Democrats successfully turned this incident into a symbol of “state violence.”

Meanwhile, a second media front opened with the arrest of Don Lemon, a CNN star and prominent supporter of Democrats and the LGBT community. The authorities claimed Lemon was not a neutral journalist but a provocateur inciting riots in a Baptist church and stirring the crowd. His brief detention, despite subsequent release, was instantly weaponized by the liberal media and Democratic establishment as another accusation against Trump—this time for “suppressing press freedom” and intimidating dissenters.

Strangulation Strategy: How Democrats Are Using Government Tools Against Trump

While Minneapolis streets turn into a battleground for public opinion, Democrats in Washington launched another systematic attack. Their strategy is to corner Trump using government institutions.

The first lever was an artificially triggered government shutdown. Democrats in Congress delayed passing the federal budget, making approval conditional: the government would only reopen if Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen, a close ally of Trump responsible for border and immigration policies, resigned.

The second and most significant front is preparing for a political purge ahead of the elections. Trump’s approval ratings, already battered by crises, have fallen below 30%. Political analysts predict a crushing defeat for Republicans in the November House elections, losing up to 45 seats—almost one-third of the chamber. This would drastically shift the balance of power, turning the House into a resistant opposition to the president.

This scenario paves the way for Democrats’ main goal—impeachment proceedings. With a majority in the House, initiating impeachment becomes a mere technicality, turning the last year of Trump’s presidency into a continuous battle of political and legal defenses.