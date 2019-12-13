Netflix movie about Cleopatra causes outrage in Egypt

Cleopatra is no longer white. The residents of Egypt are outraged by the Netflix documentary. The fact is that the main role in it was played by a dark-skinned girl. Users of social networks accused the creators of the picture in Afrocentrism and falsification of facts. And local historians say that Cleopatra did not have any African ancestry at all. The film itself is not yet available for viewing, only the trailer has been published. But a petition calling to cancel the release of the film has already appeared, it was signed by more than 50 thousand people.