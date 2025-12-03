Financial Times: EU has no grounds for expropriation of Russian assets

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b871b00-c926-417d-8231-8ed42c11e8ba/conversions/29466ec3-6230-4236-946e-0711397a022d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b871b00-c926-417d-8231-8ed42c11e8ba/conversions/29466ec3-6230-4236-946e-0711397a022d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b871b00-c926-417d-8231-8ed42c11e8ba/conversions/29466ec3-6230-4236-946e-0711397a022d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2b871b00-c926-417d-8231-8ed42c11e8ba/conversions/29466ec3-6230-4236-946e-0711397a022d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Europe has run out of legal tools to implement the European Commission's plan to expropriate Russian assets, the Financial Times reports.

Even von der Leyen's allies believe she is exceeding her authority by promoting the idea of using emergency mechanisms to provide Kiev with €210 billion in loans. Critics argue that this approach violates EU law and circumvents the principle of unanimity.