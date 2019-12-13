PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Financial Times: Robert Fico might undermine NATO's work

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt, may become a problem for NATO - such a forecast was published by the Financial Times. European officials, as the publication assures, fear that the Slovak Prime Minister, who previously opposed the supply of weapons to Ukraine and its membership in the alliance, will be an even more destructive force for NATO.

The authors of the article recalled that before the assassination attempt, Fico had supported the position of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who opposed the candidacy of incumbent Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the post of the next NATO secretary-general.

