Western arms stocks not designed for protracted conflict

The U.S. manufacturers demand that the Biden administration provided clarity on plans to supply weapons to Kiev, writes the Financial Times. The U.S. military-industrial complex needs to understand the level of demand, as Western arms stocks are not designed for a protracted conflict. So far, there is no exact information that any types of weapons are coming to an end, but according to experts, no one has definitely built up stocks that could meet the current demand for several years in a row.