Western arms stocks not designed for protracted conflict
The U.S. manufacturers demand that the Biden administration provided clarity on plans to supply weapons to Kiev, writes the Financial Times. The U.S. military-industrial complex needs to understand the level of demand, as Western arms stocks are not designed for a protracted conflict. So far, there is no exact information that any types of weapons are coming to an end, but according to experts, no one has definitely built up stocks that could meet the current demand for several years in a row.
Lukashenko congratulates Duma Boko on his election as President of Botswana
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Angola on national holiday
Lukashenko: There is a growing need for Belarus and Poland to return to normal relations
President of Belarus to attend World Climate Summit in Azerbaijan on November 11-12
