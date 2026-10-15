Finland to Receive €32 Million from EU for UAV Detection Systems Procurement

Finland will receive 32 million euros from the European Union to enable its Border Guard to acquire systems for detecting and countering drones, TASS reports.

According to the country’s Ministry of the Interior, the Finnish Border Guard will receive funding to purchase systems that will enhance the nation’s ability to track unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) along its eastern border and over the Gulf of Finland. Procurements are planned for the 2027–2029 period.