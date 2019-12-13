PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Finland intends to host 5 thousand NATO soldiers

Finland wants to host 5 thousand NATO soldiers near the Russian border. Now Helsinki are negotiating with allies in the alliance, who would send their military. As stated by the Minister of Defense of Finland, the decision will be made in the fall. It is already known that the NATO brigade will definitely include Swedish and Norwegian military. The unit will also be equipped with armored vehicles, including tanks. Earlier, NATO land brigades were deployed in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

