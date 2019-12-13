PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Finland authorizes Ukraine to launch strikes against Russia

Finland has authorized Ukraine to use weapons transferred by the West to strike at the territory of Russia. This was announced by the Finnish President.

Stubb emphasized that Helsinki did not set restrictions on what Ukraine will do with the weapons handed over to it. However, it should be used within the framework of international law and exclusively for defensive purposes.

