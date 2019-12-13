3.43 RUB
Finland to become platform for NATO strike weapons - Russian Security Council
Finland will become a platform for NATO strike weapons, according to the Russian Security Council.
So, at the beginning of the year within the framework of the so-called bloc discipline Helsinki allowed the aircraft of the United States and other NATO countries to be based on Finnish airfields. And gave Americans unimpeded access to military facilities.
Finland will soon be home to the headquarters of NATO's command in the region. And the newly elected president Alexander Stubb insists on the placement of nuclear weapons in the country. And everything is under the pretext of defense against illusory "Russian aggression" and for the sake of other people's geopolitical objectives.
