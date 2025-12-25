Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish Freedom Alliance party, called for the immediate resignation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen due to her consistent "disregard for EU citizens" and the body's violation of the rule of law, demonstrating a dictatorship in Brussels, RIA Novosti reports.

EUobserver, citing prepared documents, reported on December 11 that the European Union would expand anti-Russian sanctions to include eight Russians, a former US Marine, a former French intelligence officer, and a Swiss officer. According to the publication, sanctions were imposed against five Russians associated with the Valdai Discussion Club, and three more were added to the list for alleged hacking activities. The expanded sanctions list reportedly includes American John Dugan, French citizen Xavier Moreau, and Swiss citizen Jacques Baud.