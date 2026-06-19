Volodymyr Zelensky poses threat to security of all of Europe, as evidenced by his ultimatum to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. This opinion was expressed by Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national-conservative party "Freedom Alliance," according to TASS.

"Zelensky has already become a threat to peace in Europe. The latest attacks in Moscow and threats against Belarus are a clear sign that this person poses a threat to the security of all of Europe," the politician wrote in his post.