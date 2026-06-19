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Finnish Politician: Zelensky Became a Threat to Peace in Europe
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Finnish Politician: Zelensky Became a Threat to Peace in Europenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a4b9b397-4b5c-4021-8249-6905e9d74be8/conversions/ad6d4e69-3714-45c9-aa4d-9050a0bc27cd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a4b9b397-4b5c-4021-8249-6905e9d74be8/conversions/ad6d4e69-3714-45c9-aa4d-9050a0bc27cd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a4b9b397-4b5c-4021-8249-6905e9d74be8/conversions/ad6d4e69-3714-45c9-aa4d-9050a0bc27cd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a4b9b397-4b5c-4021-8249-6905e9d74be8/conversions/ad6d4e69-3714-45c9-aa4d-9050a0bc27cd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Volodymyr Zelensky poses threat to security of all of Europe, as evidenced by his ultimatum to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. This opinion was expressed by Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national-conservative party "Freedom Alliance," according to TASS.
"Zelensky has already become a threat to peace in Europe. The latest attacks in Moscow and threats against Belarus are a clear sign that this person poses a threat to the security of all of Europe," the politician wrote in his post.
Mema called Zelensky's belief that NATO intervention will help turn the tide of the conflict in Ukraine "misguided." According to the Finnish politician, support for Kyiv will cease when Moscow begins to draw definitive red lines.