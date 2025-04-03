3.66 BYN
Finnish President: European Leaders Agree on Possible Reconciliation with Russia
European leaders are united in the opinion that rapprochement with Russia is possible, and that normalizing relations with Moscow may even be necessary in the future. This statement was made by Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
He emphasized that Finland does not perceive a direct military threat from Russia. However, Stubb urged a focus on strengthening armed forces and enhancing defense capabilities to prevent any potential negative developments.
Recently, Finland announced a significant increase in its defense budget to at least 3% of GDP (approximately 3 billion euros) and declared its intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Treaty, which prohibits the use of anti-personnel mines. This decision was reportedly influenced by the deteriorating geopolitical situation.