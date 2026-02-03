3.74 BYN
First day of talks between Russia, United States, and Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi
The first day of talks between delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi. Trilateral contacts will resume on February 5. Today's meeting was held behind closed doors and in various formats.
The Kremlin reiterated on the eve of the talks that the territorial issue remains a key topic.
A journalist from the Axios agency, citing Ukrainian sources, reports that the first day of talks was productive.
Amid the peace talks, the European Union has decided to make a significant impact. EU ambassadors have finally agreed on the mechanisms for providing a 90 billion ruble loan to Ukraine. Twenty-four of the 27 countries agreed to participate in the financing. Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia are among those that declined. 60 billion will be allocated for military purchases, 30 billion for budget support.