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First plane carrying evacuated passengers depart for Madrid
Text by:Editorial office news.by
First plane carrying evacuated passengers depart for Madridnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7f135f7c-6478-41d7-b392-e9f05921a064/conversions/cd206eb2-a8e2-425c-835a-730795d95c3d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7f135f7c-6478-41d7-b392-e9f05921a064/conversions/cd206eb2-a8e2-425c-835a-730795d95c3d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7f135f7c-6478-41d7-b392-e9f05921a064/conversions/cd206eb2-a8e2-425c-835a-730795d95c3d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7f135f7c-6478-41d7-b392-e9f05921a064/conversions/cd206eb2-a8e2-425c-835a-730795d95c3d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The first plane carrying passengers evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship departed the Canary Islands for Madrid. An outbreak of the deadly hantavirus occurred on the Dutch ship, which was en route from Argentina to Cape Verde. Seven cases have been confirmed, with three deaths. More than 100 passengers and crew members remain on board. The plan is to evacuate them in 10 flights.
The main question: does the hantavirus situation threaten a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic? The head of the WHO maintains that the risk of the infection spreading to the rest of the world is low.